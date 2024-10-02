The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

