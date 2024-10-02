The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.2% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $380.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $385.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

