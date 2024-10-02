The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Jay R. Grant Sells 20,579 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.71. 1,715,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 271.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $112.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

