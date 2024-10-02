The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $31,114,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

