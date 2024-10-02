The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

DIS opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

