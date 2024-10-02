The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

