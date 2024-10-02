The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WMB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

