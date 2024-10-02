Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

