Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Insider Activity

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.