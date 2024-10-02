Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.1 %

PSMT stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

