Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

IVOG stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

