Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,028 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of PJT Partners worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,029,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

PJT opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

