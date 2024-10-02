Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $340.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average is $321.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

