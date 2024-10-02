Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,562 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 3.2 %

HOMB stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

