Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $619.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thryv has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thryv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Thryv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 379,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 95.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

