Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading Up 2.7%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.20 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 484.40 ($6.48). Approximately 114,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 183,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.80 ($6.31).

Thungela Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 491.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.70. The firm has a market cap of £644.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.77 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,634.62%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.