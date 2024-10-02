TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

