Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 528268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.69.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of C$461.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.
