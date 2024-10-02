Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 9,949,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 25,081,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
