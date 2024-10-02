TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $138.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.94. 237,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -122.51 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,556,000 after purchasing an additional 416,726 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 109,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in TKO Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

