TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.99

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.99 and traded as high as C$42.99. TMX Group shares last traded at C$42.95, with a volume of 345,235 shares trading hands.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

The company has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.99.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.789864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

