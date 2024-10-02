Todd Harris Sells 500 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,477,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,456,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 146,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,232,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

