Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

TMP stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

