Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Up 5%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $58.89. 24,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 60,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

Several analysts recently commented on TMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $862.85 million, a P/E ratio of 126.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 519.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

