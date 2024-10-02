Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 19%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) dropped 19% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 282,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 100,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Torq Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Insider Transactions at Torq Resources

In other news, Director Michael Kosowan purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

