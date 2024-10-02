Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 202,500 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$139.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.42 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

