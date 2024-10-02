Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Trading Down 1.5%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 55,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 74,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

