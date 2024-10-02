Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1,495.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock opened at $386.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $391.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.56 and a 200 day moving average of $330.90.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

