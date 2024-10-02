TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

