TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
