TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $261,475.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 973,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

