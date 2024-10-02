TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

TransUnion stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $106.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,080 shares of company stock worth $2,067,454. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

