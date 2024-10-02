TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 622,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THS opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

