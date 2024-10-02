Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

