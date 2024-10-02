Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

