Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,408 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $81,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,801 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.