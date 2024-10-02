Truist Financial Corp Sells 23,853 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

