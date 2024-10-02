TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Down to $33.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.07, but opened at $32.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 677 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $615.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.