TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

TRX stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

