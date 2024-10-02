Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.19

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 4719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 13.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
