Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $271,393.48 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,312. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

