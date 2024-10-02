U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

