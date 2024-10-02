UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UBS stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.