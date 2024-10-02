UL Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:ULS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 9th

UL Solutions’ (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 9th. UL Solutions had issued 33,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $946,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULS shares. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

UL Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

