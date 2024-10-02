Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 1.1%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $374.86 and last traded at $375.13. 204,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 951,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.15 and its 200 day moving average is $399.34. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

