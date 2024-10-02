Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Up 4.8%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68. 75,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 355,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,584 shares of company stock worth $2,062,296 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at about $111,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

