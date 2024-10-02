Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Down 3.7%

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20). 2,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.25).

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.55.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

