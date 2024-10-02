Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,400.46

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,400.46 ($58.86) and traded as high as GBX 4,875 ($65.21). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,864 ($65.06), with a volume of 3,244,914 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($49.49) to GBX 4,000 ($53.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,810.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,400.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 36.96 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 6,712.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($63.38), for a total value of £138,876,797.26 ($185,763,506.23). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

