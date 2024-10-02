United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 1,834,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,046,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 296,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

