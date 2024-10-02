United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.64. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

