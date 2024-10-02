United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.20-$0.80 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 30.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

